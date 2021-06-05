North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un chaired a meeting of the single-party politburo, state media reported Saturday, in what is his first public appearance in a month.

During the meeting, held Friday, a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party was organized to "adopt additional state measures to solve urgent pending problems for the economic work and the life of the people," according to state news agency KCNA.

The agency said Kim "detailed and analyzed the execution of the main political measures in different areas during the first half of the year."

This will be the third plenary meeting of the Central Committee this year, marked by the economic havoc that its strict protocol to contain the pandemic is causing North Korea.

Due to the pandemic, North Korea has closed its borders since January 2020.