A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong-un, Leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, speaking during the 8th Congress of the Workers' Part of Korea opening ceremony in Pyongyang, North Korea, 05 January 2021 (issued 06 January 2020). EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong-un (C), Leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, speaking during the 8th Congress of the Workers' Part of Korea opening ceremony in Pyongyang, North Korea, 05 January 2021 (issued 06 January 2021). EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong-un, Leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, speaking during day two of the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea, 06 January 2021 (issued 07 January 2021).EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, defended on the third day of the congress of the country’s single party, the review of ties with South Korea and the need to "expand and develop fund external relations," state media reported Friday.

However, as has happened since the beginning of this congress, the state media offered little more context about what the leader said in Pyongyang before the delegates and the leadership of the Workers' Party. EFE-EPA