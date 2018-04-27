South Koreans watch a television broadcasting news of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) walking through a guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony in the truce village of Panmunjom; at Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) speak together at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / POOL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) walk together at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / POOL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) pose for a photograph with two South Korean girls who presented Kim Jong-un with a bouquet of flowers at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / POOL

South Korean President Moon Jae-In (2-L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (2-R) talk during their summit meeting at the Peace House on the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / POOL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) walk together at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / POOL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shake hands prior to their summit meeting at the Peace House at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / POOL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un (R) pose for a photo after the latter crossed the inter-Korean border for talks at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) crosses the military demarcation line (MDL) as South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) greets him at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 27 April 2018. South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are meeting at the Peace House in Panmunjom for an inter-Korean summit. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / POOL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L), accompanied by South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R), receives a bouquet from South Korean children residing in a border village after crossing the inter-Korean border for talks at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, 27 April 2018. South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are meeting at the Peace House in Panmunjom for an inter-Korean summit. The event marks the first time a North Korean leader has crossed the border into South Korea sine the end of hostilities during the Korean War. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The North Korean leader said Friday he hopes to "write a new chapter" between North and South Korea and that the non-implementation of what the two neighboring countries agree will not happen again.

Kim Jong-un gave brief remarks at the beginning of the historic summit he jointly held with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the south side of the border between the two countries.

The North Korean leader stressed his will to achieve "peace and prosperity" on the Korean peninsula through an improvement of inter-Korean relations, and that he hopes the two countries "won't go back to square one again."

Kim repeatedly highlighted his willingness to hold "frank" discussions to achieve "good outcome" and promised that "non-implementation of what we agree won't happen again," in an apparent reference to agreements reached between the two countries, such as the 1992 agreement on the denuclearization of the peninsula.

Kim also talked about a special menu that he has brought for the upcoming banquet for the delegations this afternoon, and invited Moon to visit Pyongyang.

"I also brought with me cold noodles from Pyongyang so President I hope you can enjoy the Pyongyang noodles," Kim said.

"I hope the whole world is paying attention to the spring that is spreading throughout the Korean peninsula," Moon said in reference to the message that has been sent out in recent days about the summit in which both parties said they hope peace "will flourish" from this historic encounter.

"There is a huge burden on our shoulders. People around the world have high hopes," Moon added.

"I thank you very much for your courage. Our dialogue and talks today will be very frank. We will finally have the dialogue we haven't been able to have for the past decade," continued Moon, whose next schedule for Friday's summit is to participate in two rounds of talks with Kim, an hour and a half each.

The main issues expected to be discussed are the denuclearization of the peninsula, the improvement of bilateral dialogue and a permanent peace treaty between the two countries that have been technically at war since the end of the Korean War (1950-1953).

After the meetings, the two leaders will sign an agreement and make an announcement, the format of which will depend entirely on the "content of the text", the South Korean presidential office explained on Monday.

The venue of the meeting is Peace House, built in 1989 as the setting for several inter-Korean meetings - although never a summit - which has been prepared in recent days.