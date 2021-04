An image obtained by Yonhap News Agency showing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pointing at a ballistic missile believed to have been launched from underwater near Sinpo, on the northeast coast of North Korean, 09 May 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the mausoleum where the bodies of his grandfather and father rest on the occasion of the country’s most important national holiday, state media reported Friday.

Kim on Thursday visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang to pay tribute to the two former strongmen, as is tradition on the "Day of the Sun," which commemorates the birth of its founder Kim Il-sung (1912-1994), grandfather of the current leader. EFE