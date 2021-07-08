North Korean leader Kim Jong-un paid a visit to the mausoleum of his grandfather Kim Il-sung to mark the death anniversary of the founder of the country and the Kim dynasty, the state media reported Wednesday.

Kim Jong-un paid tributes at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in the capital Pyongyang, housing the embalmed remains of Kim Il-sung, who died on July 7, 1994, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The leader has visited the mausoleum of his late grandfather on his death anniversary every year since he took power in 2012, barring in 2018.

Members of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party and other senior officials accompanied Kim Jong-un during the visit.

However, KCNA photos showed that the leader might have demoted at least two senior North Korean officials in the face of a crisis in the country.

The photos published by the official news agency showed that only four of the five members of the central committee stood in the front row during the ceremony.

(...)