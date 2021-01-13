The North Korean leader's sister, Kim Yo-jong, has lashed out at the South Korean government for monitoring Pyongyang's military movements during its single party congress, the state news agency KCNA reported Wednesday.
"They are the idiot and top the world's list in misbehavior as they are only keen on things provoking world laughter," Kim Yo-jong said in a statement about the South's military officials, who she accused of displaying a "hostile” attitude for tracking movements in the North's capital in recent days to verify the celebration of a military parade on the occasion of the Workers' Party congress. EFE-EPA