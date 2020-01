People watch news of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests during a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party, on a television at Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, Jan.1, 2020. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un said on Wednesday that his country was no longer bound by a self-imposed moratorium on testing nuclear and long-range ballistic missiles for disarmament talks with the United States.

Kim also warned that North Korea would soon deploy a “new strategic weapon”, hinting at a possibility of resuming such weapons tests amid stalled denuclearization dialog with the US, according to state media KCNA. EFE-EPA