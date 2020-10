South Koreans watch a a TV news report on the North Korea's apparent military parade in Pyongyang, at a station in Seoul, South Korea, 10 October 2020. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Koreans watch a TV news report on the North Korea's apparent military parade in Pyongyang, at a station in Seoul, South Korea, 10 October 2020. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Koreans watch a TV news report on the North Korea's apparent military parade in Pyongyang, at a station in Seoul, South Korea, 10 October 2020. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Koreans watch North Korean leader Kim Jong-un giving a speech during the North Korea's apparent military parade in Pyeongchang, at a station in Seoul, South Korea, 10 October 2020. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un said Saturday that his country would continue strengthening its armed forces for self-defense and “deterrence”.



Kim delivered the speech during a military parade held to mark the 75th anniversary of the Workers’ Party. EFE-EPA



asb/ks