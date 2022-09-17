People as they waited for up to 10 hours in queue to pay their respects to Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at the Palace of Westminster, in London, Britain, 17 September 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

People as they waited for up to 12 hours in queue to pay their respects to Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at the Palace of Westminster, in London, Britain, 17 September 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Britain's King Charles III (L) greets people in the queue to see Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II lying in state on the South Bank in London, Britain, 17 September 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Britain's William, Prince of Wales (L) greets people in the queue to see Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II lying in state on the south bank in London, Britain, 17 September 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Britain's King Charles III (L) greets people in the queue to see Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II lying in state on the south bank in London, Britain, 17 September 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

King Charles III and his son Prince William on Saturday greeted members of the public who have lined up in their thousands to bid a final farewell to the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose body is lying in state at Westminster Hall in London.

The monarch and his son, who inherited the title of Prince of Wales following the queen’s death, shook hands and chatted with people in the kilometers-long line that snaked along the Thames in central London, and which has come to be known in the UK simply as ‘The Queue.’

“It’s wonderful, it’s lovely to see you guys,” William could be heard telling well-wishers in the line, which has a waiting time of up to 14 hours, according to the UK’s culture ministry.

“You’re not far off getting there,” Charles said as he shook hands with members of the public.

(...)