The United Kingdom’s King Charles III returned to Buckingham Palace on Friday, where he was greeted by a crowd of well-wishers the day after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
The new king shook hands and chatted with members of the public who had gathered at the gates of the royal palace in London following his return trip from the Balmoral estate in Scotland, where Elizabeth died on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96.
Charles, 73, later took time with Camilla, the Queen Consort, to observe the wreaths of flowers laid at the gates of Buckingham Palace in tribute to the late monarch.
Charles and Camilla then entered the palace grounds.
An address from the king is due to be broadcast to the nation Friday afternoon, ahead of his official proclamation at St. James’s Palace on Saturday, as confirmed by Buckingham Palace in a statement.
(...)