London (United Kingdom), 09/09/2022.- People queue in the rain to leave flowers at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, 09 September 2022. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

Edinburgh (Scotland), 09/09/2022.- Members of 105 Regiment Royal Artillery Reserves during the Gun Salute to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Edinburgh Castle, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, 09 September 2022. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. (Reino Unido, Edimburgo) EFE/EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN

Edinburgh (Scotland), 09/09/2022.- Members of 105 Regiment Royal Artillery Reserves during the Gun Salute to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Edinburgh Castle, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, 09 September 2022. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. (Reino Unido, Edimburgo) EFE/EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN

A person leaves flowers outside the railings of Buckingham Palace a day after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain, 09 September 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

A young girl looks at flowers outside the railings of Buckingham Palace a day after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain, 09 September 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

London (United Kingdom), 09/09/2022.- Britain's King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, 09 September 2022. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. King Charles became King on the death of his mother and will be known as King Charles III. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

London (United Kingdom), 09/09/2022.- Britain's King Charles III looks at the floral tributes at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, 09 September 2022. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. King Charles became King on the death of his mother and will be known as King Charles III. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

London (United Kingdom), 09/09/2022.- Britain's King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, 09 September 2022. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. King Charles became King on the death of his mother and will be known as King Charles III. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

The United Kingdom’s King Charles III returned to Buckingham Palace on Friday, where he was greeted by a crowd of well-wishers the day after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The new king shook hands and chatted with members of the public who had gathered at the gates of the royal palace in London following his return trip from the Balmoral estate in Scotland, where Elizabeth died on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96.

Charles, 73, later took time with Camilla, the Queen Consort, to observe the wreaths of flowers laid at the gates of Buckingham Palace in tribute to the late monarch.

Charles and Camilla then entered the palace grounds.

An address from the king is due to be broadcast to the nation Friday afternoon, ahead of his official proclamation at St. James’s Palace on Saturday, as confirmed by Buckingham Palace in a statement.

(...)