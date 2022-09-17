People queue to pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain, 16 September 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

People queue to pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain, 16 September 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

People queue to pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain, 16 September 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

People queue to pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain, 16 September 2022.EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

King Charles III and his three siblings held a silent vigil here Friday around the closed coffin of their mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the mortuary chapel set up at the Palace of Westminster, home of the British Parliament.

In a solemn act, Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, all dressed in military uniform, stood guard for nearly 15 minutes on all four sides of the coffin as hundreds of citizens continued to march past on both sides.

Because of the importance of the occasion, Prince Andrew was given the green light to wear military finery even though he is no longer a senior working royal. In similar fashion, Prince Harry also will be able to wear a military uniform at the British king's request in a vigil on Saturday.

Princess Anne, meanwhile, became the first woman to appear in the so-called "Vigil of the Princes," a tradition that began with the 1936 death of King George V.

In 2002, following the death of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, Charles, Andrew and Edward were accompanied at the vigil of their grandmother by a cousin, David Linley.

(...)