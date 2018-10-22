Saudi journalist and former editor-in-chief of the Saudi newspaper Al-Watan Jamal Khashoggi attends the the opening ceremony of 11th edition of Arab Media Forum 2012 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 8, 2012 (issued Oct 19, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/ALI HAIDER

The King of Saudi Arabia and the Crown Prince sent their condolences to a son of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist who died at his country's consulate in Istanbul, Saudi state media reported Sunday.

The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said that the Monarch, Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his son, Mohammed bin Salman, telephoned Salah Jamal Khashoggi, son of the journalist, to express their condolences.

Salah thanked the king and expressed his "sincere gratitude" to Prince Mohammed for the calls, according to separate press releases published by the SPA.

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, said in an interview with US television channel Fox on the same day that Prince Mohammed had no knowledge of Khashoggi's death.

In that interview, al-Jubeir described the death of Khashoggi as "a grave mistake" and said that those responsible will be held to account.

The Saudi authorities at first denied the death of the regime-critical journalist.

On Saturday, the Saudi authorities said that Khashoggi died in the course of a "fight" with agents who were trying to interrogate him in the legation.

The United Kingdom, France and Germany said on Sunday that Saudi Arabia's version of Khashoggi's death needs to be supported by "facts" to be considered "credible".

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the suspension of weapons sales to Saudi Arabia on the grounds that they cannot be done under the "current circumstances", in reference to the Khashoggi case.

The president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced that he will reveal details about the Turkish investigation of the alleged murder of the journalist next Tuesday.