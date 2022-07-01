Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that he trusts that the national gas supply will not be immediately affected by Moscow's decision to transfer the Sakhalin-2 joint energy exploitation to a Russian entity.
"I don't think liquefied natural gas will be stopped immediately due to the decree, but we will carefully monitor (Moscow's) requirements and study with the operator how to respond," Kishida told local media.
The Japanese prime minister reacted to the decree signed the day before by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which establishes the creation of a new state-owned operating company for the Sakhalin-2 gas exploitation, in which Russian and other foreign firms participate.
