Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Royal Dutch Shell Company, Jeroen van der Veer (front), Mitsubishi Corporation President and CEO, Yorihiko Kojima (L), President of Russia Vladimir Putin (2nd R) and Mitsui President and CEO, Shoei Utsuda (R) during a meeting with heads of 'Shell', 'Mitsubishi' and 'Mitsui' corporations in Moscow's Kremlin, Thursday 21 December 2006. EPA-EFE FILE/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/ITAR-TASS POOL

Mitsui President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shoei Utsuda (L) is welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) during a meeting with heads of 'Shell', 'Mitsubishi' and 'Mitsui' corporations in Moscow's Kremlin, Thursday 21 December 2006. EPA-EFE FILE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that he trusts that the national gas supply will not be immediately affected by Moscow's decision to transfer the Sakhalin-2 joint energy exploitation to a Russian entity.

"I don't think liquefied natural gas will be stopped immediately due to the decree, but we will carefully monitor (Moscow's) requirements and study with the operator how to respond," Kishida told local media.

The Japanese prime minister reacted to the decree signed the day before by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which establishes the creation of a new state-owned operating company for the Sakhalin-2 gas exploitation, in which Russian and other foreign firms participate.

(...)