Rahm Emanuel (L), Ambassador-Designate of the United States, poses with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holding Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs baseball teams uniforms at the start of their meeting at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 04 February 2022. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON / POOL / POOL

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met the new United States ambassador Friday and reaffirmed the importance of their bilateral cooperation amid challenges in the region.

The meeting with Rahm Emanuel comes in a context of regional tension due to the seven weapons tests carried out by North Korea in January, added to an increasingly assertive China in the waters of the region. EFE