Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp said Wednesday that he was not seeking revenge against Real Madrid in the Champions League final this weekend after his team lost to the Spanish powerhouse in 2018.

The German head coach spoke at a press conference ahead of the clash of the titans final in Paris on Saturday.

Klopp said the previous final between the two teams was a “harsh night for us, it was really tough to take, the circumstances, the way we conceded the goal, the injury to Mo (Salah).”

