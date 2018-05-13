A rescue vehicle passes through a police blockade near the place where a man attacked and stabbed several people in Paris, France, on May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Etienne Laurent

French forensic police officers put on scrubs next to the place where a man attacked and stabbed several people in Paris, France, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Etienne Laurent

A man armed with a knife killed one person and injured four others in an attack that took place on Saturday in the French capital's downtown Opera district.

According to the Paris Police Prefecture, the assailant, whose identity has not yet been discovered, was shot dead by police officers.

Two of the wounded victims were "seriously injured" and were taken to the George-Pompidou hospital.

According to witnesses, the assailant started stabbing any passer-by he found until the police arrived.

The man then attempted to attack the police officers and was shot dead.

The delegate prefect of the Paris Police, Pierre Gaudin, told reporters that the case had been handed over to the anti-crime brigade and not to the anti-terrorist brigade, since the assailant's identity and motives are still being investigated.

The attack took place on Monsigny street, near the Paris Opera, in lively area where there are many bars and restaurants.

The Quatre-Septembre metro station, near from where the attack took place, has been closed, while the police perimeter has been extended.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb hailed the police's "cool headed," "quick reaction" that allowed "the neutralization" of the assailant.

"My thoughts go to the victims of this atrocious act," Collomb wrote on Twitter, without specifying if it was a jihadist attack or not.

"Tonight, our city has been bruised. My thoughts go to the families of the victims who lost their lives, as well as to those who were injured and their loved ones. I want to let you know that all Parisians are with you," the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, said on Twitter.

The last terrorist attack in France took place on March 23, when Radouane Lakdim, a French-Morrocan dual citizen, killed four people and injured 16 others in a shooting-spree in the southwestern towns of Carcassonne and Trebes.

The French capital has been hit by several terrorist attacks since 2015, the latest taking place on April 20, 2017, when Karim Cheurfi shot and killed a police officer on the Champs Elysees.