The koala population across Australia has declined by 30 percent since 2018 due to factors such as climate change, land clearing, mining, agriculture and devastating bushfires, according to a report by the Australian Koalas Foundation (AKF) published on Monday.

The report says that the population of these marsupials decreased from between 45,745 - 82,170 in 2018 to between 32,065 - 57,920 currently.

The state of New South Wales, located along Australia's east coast and the country's most populous, reported a decline of 41 percent in the population of koalas, which are now extinct in 47 electorates, the document added.

That state was affected by the 2019–20 Australian bushfire season, known as the Black Summer, which killed 34 people, burned more than 5,000 buildings and 186,000 square kilometers (71,815 square miles) of land, and affected 3 billion animals, including 60,000 koalas who were killed or forced out of their habitat.

