The Los Angeles Lakers plan on retiring Pau Gasol's number 16 jersey, American outlets reported just minutes after the Spaniard announced his retirement from the game of basketball.

The Lakers have only retired 11 jerseys: Kobe Bryant (8 and 24), Wilt Chamberlain (13), Elgin Baylor (22), Gail Goodrich (25), Magic Johnson (32), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33), Shaquille O’Neal (34), James Worthy (42) and Jerry West (44).

The move was predicted by Kobe Bryant during an interview with Efe back in February 2018.

