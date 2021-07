FC Barcelona's Leo Messi during the penultimate LaLiga matchday between FC Barcelona and Celta de Vigo at Camp Nou in Barcelona, 16 May 2021. EFE/Alejandro García

FC Barcelona player Leo Messi and his coach Ronald Koeman after his team's defeat against Celta Vigo in the penultimate LaLiga matchday match between FC Barcelona and Celta Vigo this afternoon at Camp Nou in Barcelona, 16 May 2021. EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman said Friday that he is worried about captain Lionel Messi’s future at the club.

The Argentine superstar’s contract with the Catalans expired at the end of last month and he has yet to agree to a renewal, meaning he can leave and join another club for free.EFE

sej/ks/lv