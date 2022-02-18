Members of the South Korean band Momoland brought all the female power of k-pop to Mexico City to promote their new music, live with their fans and learn more about the Mexican culture, with which they consider having some things in common.

"We identify (with Mexican people) in that we are very passionate, that gives us a lot of energy when it comes to having concerts here, and in another thing in which we are similar is that we drink a lot of liquor with a high degree of alcohol, here they drink tequila and in Korea we drink soju," band member JooE said in an interview with EFE. EFE