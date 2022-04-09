Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Saturday said all the alleged war crimes committed by the Russian forces, including the deadly missile strike at Kramatorsk train station a day ago, would be taken up at a future tribunal.
More than 50 people, including five children, were killed on Friday when rockets hit the railway station in the eastern Ukrainian city.
Both Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for the deadly attack on the train station thronged by thousands of people waiting for evacuation to escape the war. EFE