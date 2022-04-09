A handout picture made available by the Donetsk Regional State Administration shows emergency services working at the scene after a missile strike hit the railway station in Kramatorsk, Donbass region, eastern Ukraine, 08 April 2022. EFE-EPA/DONETSK REGIONAL STATE ADMINISTRATION HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT: DONETSK REGIONAL STATE ADMINISTRATION -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture made available by the Donetsk Regional State Administration shows police and rescuers on the scene after a missile strike hit the railway station in Kramatorsk, Donbass region, eastern Ukraine, 08 April 2022. EFE-EPA/DONETSK REGIONAL STATE ADMINISTRATION HANDOUT ATTENTION EDITORS: CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT: DONETSK REGIONAL STATE ADMINISTRATION -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture made available by the Donetsk Regional State Administration shows covered bodies of casualties after a missile strike hit the railway station in Kramatorsk, Donbass region, eastern Ukraine, 08 April 2022. EFE-EPA/DONETSK REGIONAL STATE ADMINISTRATION HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT: DONETSK REGIONAL STATE ADMINISTRATION -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture made available by the Donetsk Regional State Administration shows the remains of a rocket after a missile strike hit the railway station in Kramatorsk, Donbass region, eastern Ukraine, 08 April 2022. EFE-EPA/DONETSK REGIONAL STATE ADMINISTRATION HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT: DONETSK REGIONAL STATE ADMINISTRATION -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Saturday said all the alleged war crimes committed by the Russian forces, including the deadly missile strike at Kramatorsk train station a day ago, would be taken up at a future tribunal.

More than 50 people, including five children, were killed on Friday when rockets hit the railway station in the eastern Ukrainian city.

Both Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for the deadly attack on the train station thronged by thousands of people waiting for evacuation to escape the war. EFE