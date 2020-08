Yulia Navalny arrives at the Charite hospital where Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny is receiving treatment in Berlin, Germany, 25 August 2020. EFE/EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

The Kremlin on Tuesday said accusations that president Vladimir Putin was behind the alleged poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny as hot air and rejected calls for a criminal investigation.

German medics treating Navalny at the Charite hospital in Berlin on Monday said that initial tests indicated the Putin critic had been poisoned with “a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors.”EFE-EPA

