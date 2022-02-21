The Kremlin on Monday said there were no specific plans for a summit between Russian president Vladimir Putin and US president Joe Biden, amid severe tensions over Ukraine.
The initiative for the summit came on Sunday from French president Emmanuel Macron after speaking to Putin and Biden over the phone. Biden already agreed to hold the summit on the condition that Moscow does not invade Ukraine.
"There are no concrete plans in that regard yet," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the TASS news agency, adding it was “too early” to talk about plans for organizing any summits.
(...)