Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock chat prior to the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 21 February 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell arrives at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 21 February 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks to the media as he arrives at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 21 February 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

A Russian flag is seen behind a barbwire on a fence of the Russian Embassy during the performance of the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar activists in Kiev, 21 February 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

The Kremlin on Monday said there were no specific plans for a summit between Russian president Vladimir Putin and US president Joe Biden, amid severe tensions over Ukraine.

The initiative for the summit came on Sunday from French president Emmanuel Macron after speaking to Putin and Biden over the phone. Biden already agreed to hold the summit on the condition that Moscow does not invade Ukraine.

"There are no concrete plans in that regard yet," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the TASS news agency, adding it was “too early” to talk about plans for organizing any summits.

(...)