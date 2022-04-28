European nations supplying heavy weapons to Ukraine were endangering the security on the continent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The tendency to pump weapons, including heavy weapons into Ukraine, these are the actions that threaten the security of the continent, provoke instability," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin press secretary was responding to British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss calling on Ukrainian allies on Wednesday to double down on military production, including tanks and planes, to help the East European country in war with Russia.

