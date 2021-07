Eventual winner Kristian Blummenfelt (front) of Norway in action during the Men's Triathlon race of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, 26 July 2021. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

Norwegian Kristian Blummenfelt Monday took the gold in the men's Olympic triathlon, beating a hot and humid Tokyo morning at the Odaiba Marine Park circuit in the Japanese capital.

The 27-year-old covered the 1,500-meter swim, 40-km bike ride, and 10 km of running in a time of 1:45:04. EFE