Kyiv (Ukraine), 17/03/2022.- General view of a damaged flat at the residential building which was shelled last night in Kyiv, Ukraine, 17 March 2022. One person was killed and three injured during the shelling. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Russian attacks against Kyiv since the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24 have caused billions of dollars in damage, mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said Thursday.

“We see how destroyed the infrastructure is, we see that the economy isn’t working, we see how many people have fled their homes and now moved to other regions," the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said, according to the state agency Ukrinform.

“There are no clear figures, but it's all billions of dollars in damage. Normal operations, normal life of our people, normal life of our capital has stopped as such. This is due solely to the aggression of orcs who are trying to capture the capital,” he added.

(...)