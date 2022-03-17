Russian attacks against Kyiv since the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24 have caused billions of dollars in damage, mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said Thursday.
“We see how destroyed the infrastructure is, we see that the economy isn’t working, we see how many people have fled their homes and now moved to other regions," the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said, according to the state agency Ukrinform.
“There are no clear figures, but it's all billions of dollars in damage. Normal operations, normal life of our people, normal life of our capital has stopped as such. This is due solely to the aggression of orcs who are trying to capture the capital,” he added.
(...)