Kyiv (Ukraine), 15/03/2022.- An empty street in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 15 March 2022. Kyiv authorities announced a 35-hour curfew from 8 p.m. on 15 March until 7 a.m. on 17 March after a number of residential buildings in the capital were hit during early morning Russian air strikes. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/Andrzej Lange POLAND OUT

Kyiv (Ukraine), 15/03/2022.- Spikes and fences are placed outside a damaged post office in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 15 March 2022. Kyiv authorities announced a 35-hour curfew from 8 p.m. on 15 March until 7 a.m. on 17 March after a number of residential buildings in the capital were hit during early morning Russian air strikes. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/Andrzej Lange POLAND OUT

Kyiv (Ukraine), 15/03/2022.- People stand outside damaged buildings in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 15 March 2022. Kyiv authorities announced a 35-hour curfew from 8 p.m. on 15 March until 7 a.m. on 17 March after a number of residential buildings in the capital were hit during early morning Russian air strikes. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/Andrzej Lange POLAND OUT

Kyiv (Ukraine), 15/03/2022.- Czech hedgehogs are placed outside damaged shops in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 15 March 2022. Kyiv authorities announced a 35-hour curfew from 8 p.m. on 15 March until 7 a.m. on 17 March after a number of residential buildings in the capital were hit during early morning Russian air strikes. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/Andrzej Lange POLAND OUT

Kyiv authorities declared a 35-hour curfew on Tuesday as the Ukrainian capital braces for more Russian hostilities amid a visit from foreign officials.

The city’s mayor, former boxer Vitali Klitschko, said the city faced a “difficult and dangerous” situation and clarified in a statement that residents would be allowed to leave their home to take cover in bomb shelters.

(...)