Ukrainian refugees and Moldovan citizens protest against the war in Ukraine in front of Russian Embassy in Chisinau, Moldova, 27 March 2022. EFE-EPA/DUMITRU DORU

Two young refugees play games on smart phones at a refugee center inside the Central Baptist Church in Dnipro, Ukraine, 27 March 2022 (issued on 28 March 2022). EFE-EPA/NUNO VEIGA

Two young refugees have lunch at a refugee center inside the Central Baptist Church in Dnipro, Ukraine, 27 March 2022 (issued on 28 March 2022). EFE-EPA/NUNO VEIGA

Classes for school children will resume Monday online in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, the city's mayor announced.

"On Mar. 28, the educational process will resume in the capital - in online format. It will be more adapted to current conditions. And using different educational platforms for students," Vitali Klitschko said in a message posted on Telegram late Sunday. EFE