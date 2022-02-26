Kiev (Ukraine), 26/02/2022.- Ukrainian servicemen walk on the street in Kiev, Ukraine, 26 February 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' in the Donbass with the aim, as he put it, of demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine, as well as bringing to justice those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians. Martial law has been introduced in Ukraine, explosions are heard in many cities, including Kiev. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Kyiv, a bustling European capital of 4 million people, has been turned into a ghost town. Amid air raid sirens and a curfew, the city’s residents are either fleeing or sheltering from the shelling as Russian forces close in.

The eerie silence is only broken by sirens, church bells and the sporadic bombings and gunshots that can be heard across the city that hasn’t seen a foreign army since Nazi troops invaded more than 80 years ago.

Those who remain only go outside for food. Only a couple of stores have stayed open in the city center. Even the fast food restaurants stopped serving two days ago.

(...)