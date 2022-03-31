Kyiv (Ukraine), 28/03/2022.- A Ukrainian Territorial Defense fighter stands guard at a roadblock post in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 28 March 2022 amid the Russian invasion. On 24 February, Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Kyiv Oblast (Ukraine), 30/03/2022.- Ukrainian servicemen check a car at the 'grey zone' of the frontline, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, 30 March 2022. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Kyiv Oblast (Ukraine), 30/03/2022.- Ukrainian servicemen at the 'grey zone' of the frontline, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, 30 March 2022. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Kyiv (Ukraine), 30/03/2022.- A citizen walks on a street covered with sandbags in Kyiv, Ukraine, 30 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/NUNO VEIGA

Although Russian troops appear to be pulling out of Kyiv, the sandbag barricades, anti-tank barriers and military checkpoints remain on almost every street, while residents are wary of Russia's promise to “drastically” reduce attacks on the capital “to build trust” for a cease-fire.

"Do I believe that Russian troops will be withdrawn? No, because already before the war it was said that they would not enter, there were a lot of rumors, misinformation, hoaxes.... That's why people here no longer trust anyone, least of all the Russians," says Shakir Medzhitov, a 19-year-old medical student.

(...)