Although Russian troops appear to be pulling out of Kyiv, the sandbag barricades, anti-tank barriers and military checkpoints remain on almost every street, while residents are wary of Russia's promise to “drastically” reduce attacks on the capital “to build trust” for a cease-fire.
"Do I believe that Russian troops will be withdrawn? No, because already before the war it was said that they would not enter, there were a lot of rumors, misinformation, hoaxes.... That's why people here no longer trust anyone, least of all the Russians," says Shakir Medzhitov, a 19-year-old medical student.
(...)