Some 15,000 Kyiv residents sought refuge in the city's metro network when the Ukrainian capital was under heavy Russian bombardment and although the invading forces have now withdrawn from the region, around 4,000 continue to shelter underground because they do not trust Russia's intentions.

"We stay here, we prefer to be in the subway until things are cleared up because we don't know what can happen," says Svitlana, 62.

"Look at everything that happened, we can't trust Russia," she adds as she sits on a mat with her pregnant daughter, Anna.

Svitlana, Anna and her husband have taken shelter at the Heroyiv Dnipra station in northern Kyiv since the second day of the war.

