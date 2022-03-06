People jostle to board a train at the Central Station in Kyiv on 5 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Tens of thousands of residents have decided to abandon this capital ahead of the expected siege by the Russian forces who invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"The city is emptying out. We are leaving, but my husband and my father are staying to fight," a woman named Nastia told Efe as she her children stood on a platform at Kyiv's Central Station waiting to board a westbound train.

Most people are headed for Lviv, a city of more than 700,000 people near Ukraine's border with Poland.

Few of those fleeing the capital have any idea whether they will return. Some have family in Lviv and expect to stay there, at least temporarily, while others say they are confident that international organizations will help them find refuge outside Ukraine.

(...)