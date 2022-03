The exterior of the pharmacy where Oxana works. EFE/ Ignacio Ortega

Olga, who works as a military psychologist helping Ukrainian soldiers deal with the war, posing for a picture. EFE/ Ignacio Ortega

Svetlana, who since the Russian invasion began, decided to leave her house and live in the Monastery of St. Theodosius to take refuge. EFE/ Ignacio Ortega

The Lesik family posing for a picture as they go for a walk in their neighborhood. EFE/ Ignacio Ortega

Russian forces have not yet stormed into Kyiv, but residents of the Ukrainian capital have been living under siege since Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine 10 days ago.

“If we all flee, who is going to defend our homeland, our land, our family?” Tatiana, a mother of four, tells Efe.EFE

