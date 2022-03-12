A woman with a map of Kyiv tattooed in her hand seen in a street in a nearly empty city of Kyiv, Ukraine, 10 March 2022. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

A traffic jam of the cars which want to reach Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 11 March 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv is stockpiling medicine and basic amenities amid a fresh wave of Russian attacks around the outskirts of the city, which is the seat of president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government.

Kyiv’s mayor, the former boxer Vitaliy Klitschko, made an appeal to the city’s population in a Telegram message on Saturday.

“Dear people of Kyiv! The capital, near which the fighting continues, is preparing for defense. We continue to strengthen checkpoints and create reserves of food, medicines and essential goods,” he said.

(...)