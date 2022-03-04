Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks to the press as he arrives for the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 21 February 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Kyiv warns of disaster as fire breaks out at Europe's largest nuclear plant

A fire broke out at Europe's largest nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Friday after it came under attack by Russian forces, prompting officials to warn of nuclear disaster.

"Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broke out," Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

"If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone!"

Dmitry Orlov, the mayor of nearby town Energodar, wrote on his Telegram account that "as a result of continuous enemy shelling of buildings and units of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is on fire."

(...)