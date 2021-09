View of the volcano after a two new vents appeared in its surface expelling lava in La Palma island, Canary Islands, southwestern Spain, 24 September 2021 (issued on 25 September 2021). EFE/Miguel Calero

View of the volcano with two new vents appeared in its surface expelling lava in La Palma island, Canary Islands, southwestern Spain, late 24 September 2021. EFE/Miguel Calero

A woman looks at the volcano after a two new vents appeared in its surface expelling lava in La Palma island, Canary Islands, southwestern Spain, 24 September 2021 (issued on 25 September 2021). EFE/Miguel Calero

View of the volcano after a two new vents appeared in its surface expelling lava in La Palma island, Canary Islands, southwestern Spain, late 24 September 2021. EFE/Miguel Calero

La Palma airport inoperative due to accumulation of ash caused by volcano

The eruption of the volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma entered its most explosive phase so far overnight Saturday, forcing the airport to close due to ash accumulation.

"La Palma airport is inoperative due to ash accumulation. Cleaning tasks have started, but the situation may change at any time,” Spanish airport operator Aena announced Saturday on Twitter.

“The priority is to ensure the safety of operations,” it added. EFE

