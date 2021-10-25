A vie of the explosive eruption underway on La Palma as the Cumbre Vieja volcano enters its sixth week of explosive activity, La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 24 October 2021. EFE/Miguel Calero

Military officers Abelardo Maqueda (R) and Guillermo Zancajo (L) on watch at Tajuya lookout in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 25 October 2021, to watch over Cumbre Vieja's volcano eruption measuring the air quality. EFE/ Ángel Medina G.

A view of a new vent that has emerged on the secondary cone of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma, Spain, 24 October, 2021. EFE/Ángel Medina G.

A volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma was intensifying as it entered its sixth week with a spike in seismic activity that is expected to shake the island in the Canaries archipelago, experts warned Monday.

The latest report by the Spanish Department of Homeland Security (DSN) said that due to the partial collapse of the Cumbre Vieja’s cone, a new river of lava is heading south, flowing parallel to an already established stream.

Sunday data reports suggested that some 852.27 hectares, the equivalent of around 1,200 soccer pitches, have been affected by the eruption.

The maximum width between the furthest points of the lava rivers is roughly 2.9 kilometers.

