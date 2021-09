Belongings of the inhabitants of the village of El Paso that has been evacuated due to the activity of the volcano and move to the sports pavillion of Los Llanos de Aridane in La Palma, Canary Islands on 21 September 2021. EFE/Miguel Calero

Piles of clothes belonging to the inhabitants of the village of El Paso that has been evacuated due to the activity of the volcano and move to the sports pavillion of Los Llanos de Aridane in La Palma, Canary Islands on 21 September 2021. EFE/Miguel Calero

Children searching their house under the volcano spitting lava and smoke at the village of El Paso, La Palma, Canary Islands on 21 September 2021. EFE/Ramon de la Rocha

Workers collecting tome cold lava to get analysing next to the volcano at the village of El Paso, La Palma, Canary Islands on 21 September 2021. EFE/Involcan

The area affected by the lava flow on the Spanish island of La Palma has increased by 50% since the eruption of the volcano three days ago and experts predict it will continue for an average of 55 more days but could last up to 84.

This means the molten rock flowing in two streams from the fissures that opened on the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge in the south of the island could continue expelling lava until November or December.EFE



