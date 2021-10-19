View of the ashes the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to expel as seen from El Paso, La Palma, Canary Islands, SPain, 18 October. EFE/ Miguel Calero

View of the ashes the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to expel as seen from El Paso, La Palma, Canary Islands, SPain, 18 October. EFE/ Miguel Calero

The Cumbre Vieja volcano has been spewing lava and ash for a month and the rivers of red-hot magma flooding the Spanish island of La Palma have flattened nearly 2,000 buildings and engulfed 763 hectares of land, an area greater than 1,000 soccer fields, the Spanish Department of National Security (DSN) reported Tuesday.

The rumbling volcano shows no signs of abating and dense lava flows that appeared after the partial collapse of the northern flank of the cone are heading west and northwest within the exclusion zone, the DSN added.

The river of sizzling magma that has experts on alert is moving southwest of La Laguna mountain and is around 160 meters from the coast. It is traveling at around 2 meters an hour, although its rhythm has slowed recently.

(...)