A view of the volcanic eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island La Palma, El Paso, Spain, archive.EFE/Ángel Medina G.

Two people observe the volcanic eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island La Palma, El Paso, Spain, 5 October 2021. EFE/Carlos de Saá

Some 250,000 tons of sulfur dioxide (SO2) have been expelled into the air since the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma started erupting on September 19, the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan) reported.

The volume of gas is possibly higher due to the limitations of the equipment being used to measure emissions, Involcan added.

Despite lacking accuracy, Involcan said that monitoring SO2 emission is crucial and allows experts to estimate the eruption’s magma output, which currently stands at approximately 35 million cubic meters.

Since it started erupting the Cumbre Vieja volcano has spewed around 80 million cubic meters of magma, according to Involcan.

(...)