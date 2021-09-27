The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma in the Canary Islands was still spewing lava and smoke, the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan) said, after eruptions had stopped briefly earlier on Monday morning.

A plume of smoke was seen at 11.00 am (10.00 GMT), some two and half hours after the column that scattered ash all over the island disappeared following a night of continuous explosions.

This was not the first break in eruptions since the volcano first erupted eight days ago, forcing some 6,000 people to evacuate their homes.

(...)