Delegates stand and clap as Shadow as State for Exiting the European Union Keir Starmer delivers a speech at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, Britain, 25 September 2018. EPA/WILL OLIVER

Shadow Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Keir Starmer delivers a speech at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, Britain, 25 September 2018. EPA/WILL OLIVER

Shadow Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Keir Starmer delivers a speech at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, Britain, 25 September 2018. EPA/WILL OLIVER

The United Kingdom Labour Party's shadow Brexit secretary said Tuesday the party was prepared to vote against any deal that did not meet its tests.

Keir Starmer made his comments at the party's annual conference in the northern English city of Liverpool during a speech in which he also said the option of holding a public vote needed to be on the table.

"Let me be very clear, right here, right now. If Theresa May brings back a deal that does not meet our tests, and that looks increasingly likely, Labour will vote against it. No ifs, no buts," he said.

Last year, Labour published a list of six tests that would need to be met in order for it to back any Brexit deal reached by the Conservative government of Prime Minister Theresa May, one of which includes the UK having the "exact same benefits" as it has as a member of the single market and customs union.

"It's right that Parliament has the first say, but if we need to break the impasse, our options must include campaigning for a public vote and nobody is ruling out remain as an option," Starmer said to applause.

He said the point was not to "frustrate" the process of the UK leaving the EU but to put the breaks on a "destructive Tory Brexit."

Starmer's comments went against those of John McDonnell, Labour's shadow chancellor of the exchequer, who on Monday said another referendum should not include an option to remain.

"Just when we need a strong government, what do we see from the Tories? Division, chaos and failure," said Starmer. "No credible plan for Brexit. No solution to prevent a hard border in Ireland. And no majority in Parliament for the Chequers proposals."