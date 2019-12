Protesters hold umbrellas while gathering in the rain during a rally at Edinburgh Place in the Central District in Hong Kong, China, 29 December 2019. EFE-EPA/VIVEK PRAKASH

A protester wearing a yellow raincoat holds a sign while gathering in the rain during a rally at Edinburgh Place in the Central District in Hong Kong, China, 29 December 2019. EFE-EPA/VIVEK PRAKASH

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Tuesday in a New Year's Eve message that she had the responsibility to solve the city’s problems, which has been rocked by anti-government protests for more than six months.

In a three-minute video titled "Treasure Hong Kong ... our home" Lam took stock of 2019, a year which, according to her, has "caused sadness, anxiety, disappointment and even rage."EFE-EPA