Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam announced Tuesday she would start meeting members of the public next week to solicit people’s views, while her administration is still struggling to deal with the ongoing political crisis that began 100 days ago.

Speaking at a press briefing before a weekly meeting with her cabinet, Lam said she would begin formally launch a dialog platform next week, when she would meet 100 to 200 people, insisting that participants could express their views freely. EFE-EPA