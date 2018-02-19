People watch rescuers using heavy machinery as they search for bodies of victims buried under collapsed garbage piles in Maputo, Mozambique, on Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO SILVA

People react as they watch rescuers searching for bodies of victims buried under collapsed garbage piles in Maputo, Mozambique, on Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO SILVA

Rescuers carry a body of victim recovered from under a collapsed rubbish dump in Maputo, Mozambique, on Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO SILVA

A landslide of garbage on Monday killed at least 17 people in Mozambique's capital Maputo, after heavy rains during the night caused tons of solid waste to engulf homes adjacent to the Hulene landfill.

The disaster occurred at around 3 am local time (1 am GMT), and images taken by an epa photographer on the ground showed firefighters and rescue crew continuing to search for more bodies using heavy machinery, while distraught relatives stood nearby.

In recent years, thousands of informal homes had been built near the landfill, the city's largest, which reaches heights equivalent to a two-story building and does not have a retaining wall to separate it from the residential area.

In 2009, local authorities decided close Hulene and move its garbage to another landfill on the outskirts of the city, but a lack of funding scrapped the project.