Mahinda Rajapaksa during the swearing-in ceremony at sacred Kelaniya Buddhist Temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 09 August 2020 (reissued 09 May 2022). EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Government supporters clash with security forces during a protest near the prime minister'Äôs house in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Government supporters torch tents of anti-government protesters during clashes near the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Government supporters torch tents of anti-government protesters during clashes near the prime minister's house in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Government supporters beat an anti-government protester during clashes near the prime minister'Äôs house in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lanka ex-PM moves out of official home day after 8 die in violent protests

Security forces Tuesday escorted Sri Lanka's ex-prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family out of his official residence amid ongoing anti-government protests that turned violent with eight deaths and more than 200 injuries a day ago.

Rajapaksa stepped down as protests over the worst economic crisis in decades rocked the island nation and clamor grew louder for the government to resign.

However, the situation was relatively calmer than Monday when Rajapaksa, who, as the president between 2005 and 2015, oversaw the bloodied end to the Sri Lankan civil, was forced to quit.

On Tuesday morning, Rajapaksa, the most powerful politician, and his family quietly left the Temple Trees, the abode of his power and the official residence of the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka in Colombo.

