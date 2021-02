People take a selfie in front of light decorations on the night of the Lantern Festival outside a shopping mall in Beijing, China, 26 February 2021. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

Eye-catching red lanterns and light shows were on display across China on Friday as the country brought its Lunar New Year festivities to a close.

The Lantern Festival goes back over two thousand years in China and marks the first full moon of the new year.

Many locals celebrate the occasion by heading out to parks and avenues after dark to soak in the lantern and light displays.