A handout photo made available by Media for the Suez Canal Head Office shows head of the Suez Canal Authority Lt. Gen. Ossama Rabei (2-R), following the blockage of Egypt's Suez Canal by a large container ship in Cairo, Egypt, 24 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Media Suez Canal Head Office

The Suez Canal is blocked by a large container ship in Cairo, Egypt, 24 March 2021. EFE/EPA/STR

A handout photo made available by Media for the Suez Canal Head Office shows Egypt's Suez Canal blocked by a large container ship in Cairo, Egypt, 24 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Media Suez Canal Head Office

Efforts to refloat a huge container ship that has blocked the Suez Canal after running aground in bad weather continued Wednesday.

Lieutenant General Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said the 400-meter (1,312-foot), Panama-flagged Ever Given was likely blown off course amid strong winds and low visibility during a dust storm on Tuesday.EFE-EPA

