Dozens of people celebrate after learning about the partial results of the constitutional plebiscite, which point to the triumph of a new Magna Carta, in Santiago, Chile, 25 October 2020. EPA/ Alberto Valdes

Chileans decided Sunday by an overwhelming majority to replace their controversial constitution drafted during Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship, which caused the violent mass protests of October 2019.

Seventy-eight percent of Chileans approved the move with 87 percent of votes counted. They also voted by 79 percent – according to the country’s polling authorities – for the new charter to be drafted via constitutional convention, comprising citizens solely elected for that purpose.

"Today Chileans have freely expressed their will through the ballot box, choosing the option of a constituent convention, for the first time with full equality between men and women, to agree on a new constitution for Chile," the country's President Sebastián Piñera said in a public speech. EFE-EPA

