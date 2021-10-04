A large oil spill from a platform in the pacific equivalent to about 3,000 barrels of oil is hitting southern California and threatening the shores of Huntington Beach, one of the most popular and famous coastal areas in the Golden State.

The oil leak began Saturday at the Elly offshore platform, off Huntington Beach and has already thrown some 570,000 liters of oil into the sea, according to authorities, who already speak of this event as one of the worst natural disasters in this area " in decades." They have warned of its danger to the place’s flora and fauna. EFE